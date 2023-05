New Suit - Consumer

Greenberg Traurig filed a lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Colorado Biolabs Inc., a seller of heme iron supplements. The suit brings claims against Three Arrows Nutra for allegedly misrepresenting that its products contain heme iron when there are no measurable quantities of iron in the supplements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00264, Colorado Biolabs, Inc. v. Three Arrows Nutra, LLC.

May 19, 2023, 1:39 PM

