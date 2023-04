Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild and Condon Tobin Sladek Thornton Nerenberg PLLC on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Academy Financial Assets LLC to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Williams Mullen on behalf of Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co., alleges that the defendant defaulted on a loan. The case is 5:23-cv-00181, Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company v. Academy Financial Assets, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 3:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company

defendants

Academy Financial Assets, LLC

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract