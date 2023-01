News From Law.com

In a published opinion, a division of the Colorado Court of Appeals rejected arguments made by Masterpiece Cakeshop—the same store that was party to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Craig v. Masterpiece—and held that the act of baking a pink cake with blue frosting does not constitute protected speech under the First Amendment.

Colorado

January 27, 2023, 9:41 AM