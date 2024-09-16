Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Gray Reed & McGraw have stepped in as defense counsel to DU Truck Services in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The case, filed Aug. 1 in Texas Southern District Court by Tollefson Bradley Ball Mitchell on behalf of Colony Insurance Co., seeks to declare that Colony Insurance has no duty to defend or indemnify KSW Rail Group in an underlying action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Randy Crane, is 7:24-cv-00315, Colony Insurance Company v. Ksw Rail Group, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2024, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Colony Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Tollefson Bradley Ball Mitchell, LLP

Defendants

DU Truck Services, Inc.

Ksw Rail Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Gray Reed

Gray Reed & McGraw

Sbsb-Eastham

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute