Attorneys from Gray Reed & McGraw have stepped in as defense counsel to DU Truck Services in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The case, filed Aug. 1 in Texas Southern District Court by Tollefson Bradley Ball Mitchell on behalf of Colony Insurance Co., seeks to declare that Colony Insurance has no duty to defend or indemnify KSW Rail Group in an underlying action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Randy Crane, is 7:24-cv-00315, Colony Insurance Company v. Ksw Rail Group, LLC et al.
Insurance
September 16, 2024, 11:48 AM