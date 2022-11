Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lugenbuhl Wheaton Peck Rankin & Hubbard on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel subsidiary Evanston Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Melchiode Marks King on behalf of Colony Insurance, brings subrogation claims over alleged negligence on a construction project. The case is 2:22-cv-04573, Colony Insurance Co. v. Evanston Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 1:06 PM