Who Got The Work

Kevin J. Murtagh of Ahmuty, Demers & McManus has entered an appearance for 587-91 Third Owner LLC in a pending complaint for declaratory judgement. The case, filed Feb. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by London Fischer LLP, seeks to declare that Colony Insurance Co. VA does not have a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying bodily injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:23-cv-00894, Colony Insurance Company v. 587-91 Third Owner LLC et al.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 8:07 AM

