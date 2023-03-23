Kevin J. Murtagh of Ahmuty, Demers & McManus has entered an appearance for 587-91 Third Owner LLC in a pending complaint for declaratory judgement. The case, filed Feb. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by London Fischer LLP, seeks to declare that Colony Insurance Co. VA does not have a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying bodily injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:23-cv-00894, Colony Insurance Company v. 587-91 Third Owner LLC et al.
Insurance
March 23, 2023, 8:07 AM