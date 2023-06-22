New Suit

Plunkett Cooney and Meagher & Geer filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of Colony Insurance Co. in Michigan Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, seeking a declaration that Colony has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit, brings claims against 11th Street Condo Development LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11489, Colony Insurance Company v. 11th Street Condo Development LLC.

June 22, 2023, 6:37 PM

