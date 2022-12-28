New Suit

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry filed a declaratory judgment action Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court against Mt. Hawley Insurance Company. The suit, brought on behalf of Colony Insurance Company and Skillman Suites LLC, seeks a declaration that plaintiffs are entitled to indemnification of amounts paid to settle a construction worker injury suit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07889, Colony Insurance Company et al v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 11:03 AM