New Suit - Trade Secrets

Miles & Stockbridge filed a breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court targeting Cambridge Investment Research and Jayne W. Di Vincenzo in connection with the sale of an investment advisory. The suit, brought on behalf of Colonial River Wealth Advisors, accuses Di Vincenzo of providing services and making defamatory statements to former clients, competing in the same geographical area as the plaintiff and breaching confidentiality provisions of the agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00717, Colonial River Wealth Advisors, LLC v. Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 10, 2022, 5:19 PM