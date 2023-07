New Suit - Employment Contract

Arent Fox filed an employment contract lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Colonial Parking Inc. The suit pursues claims against ParkX Management and Rondie Simpson, a former portfolio manager for Colonial who allegedly breached a noncompetition agreement by taking a job at ParkX. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02025, Colonial Parking, Inc. v. Simpson et al.

Real Estate

July 14, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Colonial Parking, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Arent Fox

defendants

Parkx Management

Rondie Simpson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract