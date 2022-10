Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Johnson & Bell on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Reliable Door and Dock to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Spencer Law Offices on behalf of a woman who claims she was injured by a loading dock door that she believed had been properly repaired by the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05870, Colon v. Reliable Door and Dock, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

October 25, 2022, 1:47 PM