Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a lawsuit against Infinite Herbs & Specialties LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Richard M. Pescatore on behalf of a former truck driver for the defendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after reporting cannabis usage by a co-worker. The case is 1:23-cv-02711, Colon v. Infinite Herbs & Specialties, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 19, 2023, 1:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Jazmin Colon

defendants

Infinite Herbs & Specialties, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination