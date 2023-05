Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McLain & Merritt removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Wal-Mart Stores East and other defendants to Georgia Middle District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by the Dozier Law Firm on behalf of Joann Collum. Defense counsel have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 5:23-cv-00160, Collum v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Joann Collum

Plaintiffs

David Thomas Dorer

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

James Zapf

John Does

defendant counsels

Nicholas Elias Deeb

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims