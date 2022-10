New Suit

Bank of America was sued Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, for alleged violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, was filed by Kneupper & Covey on behalf of Matthew Collom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06508, Collom v. Bank of America, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

October 26, 2022, 5:18 AM