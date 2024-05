News From Law.com

Lewisville, Texas-based Caliber Collision, the nation's largest collision repair chain, has hired Mark Chloupek as chief legal officer. Chloupek joins Caliber Collision, which has more than 1,750 stores across 41 states, from Plano, Texas-based Aimbridge Hospitality, which manages more than 1,500 hotels in 23 countries. The properties operate under a litany of brands, from Hilton to Hyatt and from Westin to Wyndam.

Automotive

May 07, 2024, 2:57 PM

