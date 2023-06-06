Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Carlton Fields on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, which contends that State Farm failed to pay the plaintiff all money owed for vehicle repairs, was filed by the Law Offices of Richard J. Caldwell on behalf of Collision Care Xpress McNab LLC. The case is 0:23-cv-61078, Collision Care Xpress McNab LLC v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Collision Care Xpress McNab LLC

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Carlton Fields

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute