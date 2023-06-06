David Anthony Moreno Jr. of Blank Rome has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed March 31 in New York Western District Court by SRipLaw on behalf of Collis ECommerce Ltd., accuses the defendants of selling a confusingly similar backyard golf chipping game to that of the plaintiff's. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, is 6:23-cv-06188, Collis ECommerce Ltd. v. JD E-Commerce America Limited et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 06, 2023, 8:26 AM