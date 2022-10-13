Who Got The Work

Weil, Gotshal & Manges partners Jonathan D. Polkes and Caroline Zalka and counsel Nicole Elizabeth Prunetti have entered appearances for Warner Bros. Discovery, the global entertainment company created through the 2022 merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, and top Discovery executives in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Wolf Popper LLP on behalf of Collinsville Police Pension Board, claims that the defendants failed to disclose adverse facts about WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming business prior to a March 2022 shareholder vote on the merger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, is 1:22-cv-08171, Collinsville Police Pension Board on behalf of the Collinsville Police Pension Fund v. Discovery, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 13, 2022, 7:30 AM