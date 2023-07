Removed To Federal Court

Walmart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Donald R. Holben & Associates on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was terminated in retaliation for reporting age discrimination. The defendant is represented by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney. The case is 3:23-cv-01368, Collins v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 3:37 PM

Plaintiffs

David Collins

Miller Law

Donald R Holben And Associates

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Does 1 through 50, inclusive

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches