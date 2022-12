Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Hart on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Keolis Transit Services and Clark County, Nevada to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Stovall & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who was hit by motor vehicle while waiting at a county operated bus stop. The case is 2:22-cv-02137, Collins v. Page et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 24, 2022, 9:35 AM