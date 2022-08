Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cipriani & Werner on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kevin O'Donnell and O'Donnell Orthopedics P.C. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Zajac & Arias on behalf of Patricia Collins, who contends that her son died from an overdose after relapsing on prescribed opioids. The case is 2:22-cv-03190, Collins v. O'Donnell et al.

Health Care

August 11, 2022, 11:39 AM