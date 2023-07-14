Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Iron Mountain, a data storage and information management company, to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Ponder Zimmermann LLC on behalf of an imaging production specialist who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department regarding overhearing his former manager's use of a derogatory term to reference Black men. The case is 4:23-cv-00883, Collins v. Iron Mountain Information Management, Inc.

July 14, 2023, 5:22 AM

Al Collins

Iron Mountain Information Management, Inc.

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches