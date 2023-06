Removed To Federal Court

Integrated DNA Technologies removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm. Integrated DNA Technologies is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 3:23-cv-01066, Collins v. Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

California

June 08, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Collins

Plaintiffs

Wilshire Law Firm

Springel & Fink LLP

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

Marie N. Naguib

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches