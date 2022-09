Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Coughlin Betke LLP on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Darren T. Moore on behalf of Marian Collins. The case is 1:22-cv-07950, collins v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 7:29 PM