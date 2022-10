New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Payday lending company Cash Express was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, backed by Morgan & Morgan and Griffith Law, brings claims in connection with a 2022 breach that exposed the personal information of more than 100,000 customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00871, Collins v. Cash Express, LLC.

Tennessee

October 29, 2022, 4:23 PM