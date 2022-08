Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Thursday removed a lawsuit against American First Finance Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of the Truth in Lending Act, was filed by Seraph Legal on behalf of Audrey Collins. The case is 6:22-cv-01523, Collins v. American First Finance, Inc.

Florida

August 25, 2022, 5:27 PM