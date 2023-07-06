BrightSpring Health Services, Res-Care Inc. and PharMerica Corp. were hit with data breach class action Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable and health information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The class is represented by Silver Golub & Teitell and Abaray Craddock & Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00343, Collins et al v. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. et al.
Health Care
July 06, 2023, 12:05 PM