Miller Nash filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Idaho District Court on behalf of Collins Manufacturing, a seller of self-loading dollies. The suit contends that In The Ditch Towing Products has engaged in a pattern of predatory misappropriation of intellectual property, and accuses the defendant of infringing the plaintiff's 'Hi-Speed,' 'SLX,' 'Most Advanced' and 'Collins' marks to sell competing products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00248, Collings Manufacturing Corp. v. Inventive, LLC dba In The Ditch Towing Products.

