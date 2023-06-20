New Suit - Employment

Sirius XM Satellite Radio was sued Monday in the District of Columbia District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by McKinney & Associates on behalf of an African American female senior network engineer who contends that she was subjected to systemic disparate treatment relating to pay inequity and lack of promotion due to race and gender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01778, Collier v. Sirius XM Radio, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 20, 2023, 5:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Tennea Collier

Plaintiffs

Mckinney & Associates, PLLC

defendants

Sirius XM Radio, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination