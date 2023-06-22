New Suit - Securities Class Action

First Republic Bank, certain First Republic executives and KPMG were hit with a securities class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that rising interest rates, client withdrawals and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank created a liquidity crisis for First Republic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-03096, Collier v. First Republic Bank et al.

Business Services

June 22, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Hal Collier

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

First Republic Bank

KPMG, LLP

Hafize Gaye Erkan

James H. Herbert, II

Michael D. Selfridge

Michael J. Roffler

Neal Holland

Olga Tsokova

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws