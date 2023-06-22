First Republic Bank, certain First Republic executives and KPMG were hit with a securities class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that rising interest rates, client withdrawals and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank created a liquidity crisis for First Republic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-03096, Collier v. First Republic Bank et al.
Business Services
June 22, 2023, 7:57 PM