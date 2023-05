Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller and Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against DraftKings, the daily fantasy sports and sports betting site, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Rogers Counsel on behalf of Erick Colletti, who contends that he was unable to cash out $158,000 after placing two wagers. The case is 2:23-cv-02036, Colletti v. DraftKings Inc.

Gaming & Esports

May 26, 2023, 7:26 PM

