Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against UMass Memorial Health Care to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Colonna Doyle & Simeola and Liddle Sheets Coulson, pursues claims under the Massachusetts Wiretap Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook and Google through a Facebook tracking pixel on the defendant's website and through Google Analytics. The case is 4:22-cv-40154, Colleton v. UMass Memorial Health Care Inc.