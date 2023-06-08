Who Got The Work

Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., has retained attorneys Nicholas S. Politis and Zachary John Politis of Flynn Delich & Wise as defense counsel in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 24 in California Central District Court by Lipcon Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of Colleen Buscemi. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, is 2:23-cv-03066, Colleen Buscemi v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd.

June 08, 2023, 11:08 AM

