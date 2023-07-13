New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Johnson & Johnson was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court concerning Tylenol Extra Strength Rapid Release pain-relieving gel caps. The case, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Simmons Hanly Conroy, asserts that the caps are falsely advertised as being more fast-acting than similar drugs on the market. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-06030, Collaza v. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 13, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Eva Collaza

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product