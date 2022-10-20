New Suit - Trade Secrets

Recruitment firm Collar Jobs filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Delta Diversified and other defendants on Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court over the collapse of the parties' joint venture company Collar Diversified. The suit, brought by Thompson Hine, accuses Delta and individual employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to freeze out Collar Jobs and launch a competing company under the name 'Collar Talent.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01892, Collar Jobs LLC et al. v. Stocum et al.

Ohio

October 20, 2022, 6:24 PM