Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Johnson & Bell on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Indiana Beach Holdings to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Flores Law Group on behalf of Mikiala Collains and Ladena Lewis, who claim that they sustained injuries at the defendant’s amusement park when a ride compartment broke off of the track. The case is 4:23-cv-00042, Collains et al v. Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 05, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Ladena Lewis

Mikiala Collains

defendants

Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC

defendant counsels

Johnson & Bell

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims