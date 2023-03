Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln National, an insurance and investment company, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, for long- and short-term disability claims, was filed by the Law Offices of Edward C. Casey Jr. on behalf of Nicholas Collaco. The case is 3:23-cv-00951, Collaco v. Lincoln National Corporation et al.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 3:59 PM