Who Got The Work

Jason Richard Mullis and Jack Curtis Pemberton of Wood Smith Henning & Berman have stepped in as defense counsel to Bancroft Architects + Engineers and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 17 in Arizona District Court by attorney Kyle A. Kinney on behalf of CollabraTech Solutions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Z. Boyle, is 2:22-cv-01765, CollabraTech Solutions LLC v. Bancroft Holding Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 03, 2022, 12:23 PM