New Suit - Employment Contract

Peckar & Abramson filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court against AI-centered video company Snipitz Global Corp. and Denny Darmodihardjo. The suit was brought on behalf of former Snipitz director of marketing Deborah Colitas, who claims over $1 million in equity interest and seeks a judgment that she is a 5.1% owner of Snipitz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00614, Colitas v. Snipitz Global Corporation et al.

AI & Automation

June 29, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Colitas

Plaintiffs

Peckar & Abramson

defendants

Denny Darmodihardjo

Snipitz Global Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract