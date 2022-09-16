New Suit - Product Liability

Colfor Manufacturing and a fleet of insurers including Zurich American Insurance Co. sued Bosch Rexroth Corp., Macrodyne Technologies and other defendants Friday in Ohio Northern District Court over property damage arising from a catastrophic fire at plaintiff Colfor’s metal forming plant in Malvern, Ohio. The complaint alleges that the fire was caused by malfunction of hydraulic machinery purchased from Macrodyne with components manufactured by Bosch and resulted in insurance payments in excess of $83 million. The suit was filed by Buckingham Doolittle & Burroughs; Cozen O'Connor; Denenberg Tuffley; and Dugan Brinkmann Maginnis & Pace. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01658, Colfor Manufacturing, Inc. et al v. Macrodyne Technologies, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 6:26 PM