Alexandra S. Pruitt and Stephanie F. Jones of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Kellermeyer Bergensons Services LLC, a commercial cleaning service company, in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 26 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of Artease D. Coley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, is 1:22-cv-05904, Coley v. Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC.

December 10, 2022, 11:26 AM