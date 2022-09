New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Nestle USA was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court over the labeling of its Coffeemate coffee creamer products. The lawsuit, brought by Sheehan & Associates and the Wright Law Office, contests the accuracy of a label that advertises 30-ounce products as containing '2x more' than 15-ounce products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02161, Coleman v. Nestle USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 16, 2022, 6:24 PM