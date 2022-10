Who Got The Work

Stavroula E. Lambrakopoulos of K&L Gates has entered an appearance for National Beverage Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Aug. 26 in Maryland District Court by Bennett Legal Services on behalf of Eric Coleman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett is 1:22-cv-02171, Coleman v. National Beverage Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 10, 2022, 6:58 AM