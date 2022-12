New Suit - ERISA

MetLife and Wells Fargo were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The case, which challenges the denial of life insurance benefits, was brought by Bolt Keenley Kim and attorney Jonathan M. Feigenbaum on behalf of Alicia Coleman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-08608, Coleman v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company et al.

December 13, 2022, 5:52 PM