Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Loves Travel Stops and Country Stores Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Guardian Law Group on behalf of Jeremial Coleman. The case is 1:22-cv-04093, Coleman v. Loves Travel Stops and Country Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 14, 2022, 4:48 AM