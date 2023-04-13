Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Cardinal Health and subsidiary Kendall Patient Recovery to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, initially filed in Georgia Superior Court for Gwinnett County as a renewal complaint for damages, alleges that the plaintiff was harmed by exposure to ethylene oxide used to sterilize medical equipment at an Augusta-area plant. The suit, filed by Penn Law, is one of 16 renewed suits filed in March against Cardinal Health by plaintiffs whose earlier cases were dismissed without prejudice. The case is 1:23-cv-01564, Coleman v. Johnson et al.

Health Care

April 13, 2023, 2:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Clarissa Coleman

Plaintiffs

Penn Law, LLC

Penn Law LLC

defendants

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Doug Bondar

Jay E. Johnson

John Does 1-10

Kendall Patient Recovery U.S., LLC

Mark Barnes

Mark Legarda

Martin Russo

Matthew East

Nancy Livingston

defendant counsels

Powell & Edwards, Attorneys At Law, P.C.

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims