HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, was slapped with a data breach class action Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00724, Coleman v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.
Health Care
July 20, 2023, 4:15 PM