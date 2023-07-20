New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, was slapped with a data breach class action Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00724, Coleman v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

July 20, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonee Coleman

Plaintiffs

Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, P.C.

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Clayeo C. Arnold

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims