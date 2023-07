Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Vedder Price on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Hat World Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as hourly non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not compensated for all hours worked. The case is 3:23-cv-03437, Coleman v. Hat World, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 11, 2023, 7:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Takori Juliana Coleman

defendants

Hat World, Inc.

defendant counsels

Vedder Price

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination