Who Got The Work

William J. Anthony of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Gorillas, a grocery delivery provider, in a pending employment class action. The action, filed Oct. 4 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Mohammed Gangat, contends that the defendant required employees to wear uniforms but did not pay for uniform maintenance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen, is 1:22-cv-05934, Coleman v. Gorillas Technologies US Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 19, 2022, 10:49 AM