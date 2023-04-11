Who Got The Work

Christopher L. Welter of Litchfield Cavo has entered an appearance for Florida Rural Electric Credit Union in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 25 in Florida Northern District Court by Frank & Rice on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was subjected to a hostile work environment after complaining about sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allen C. Winsor, is 4:23-cv-00085, Coleman v Florida Rural Electric Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

April 11, 2023, 6:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Terrica Coleman

Plaintiffs

Frank And Rice Pa - Tallahassee Fl

defendants

Florida Rural Electric Credit Union

Florida Rural Electric Credit Union

defendant counsels

Litchfield Cavo

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation